(WKBN) – There are some traffic alerts for drivers in the Valley this week for construction in several different areas.

First in Greene Township, State Route 46 between York Street and Wakefield Creek Road will be closed.

This closure is due to a bridge replacement.

The project is expected to be completed by late August.

In Liberty Township, Anderson Morris Road between State Route 11 and Crain Drive will be closed starting Monday for a culvert replacement.

It’s expected to finish on August 5th.

Finally in Mercer County, work begins Monday on the Sharon Gateway Project, which includes work at the intersections of South Irvine Street, Route 62 and Addison Avenue near the Ohio state line.

This will consist of upgrades to traffic signals, landscaping, ADA curb ramps and gateway signs for Sharon.

Flaggers will direct traffic, and drivers may experience slower traffic patterns

The work is expected to be completed by June 2023.