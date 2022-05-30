YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for those of you who drive Interstate 680.

Some ramps will be closed this week due to construction projects.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 p.m., the ramp from State Route 11 northbound to 680 southbound will close for paving. It will reopen Wednesday at 5 a.m. The detour will be I-80 eastbound to Salt Springs Rd. to Meridian Rd.

Then on Wednesday at 9 p.m., the ramp from I-680 southbound to SR 711 northbound will close until Thursday morning. The detour will be I-680 southbound to SR 193 to U.S. 422 west.