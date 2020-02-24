Traffic alert: Street closures begin in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Planned street closures in downtown Youngstown begin today.

The northern portion of Phelps Street between Federal and Commerce streets will be closed for sewer replacement.

Along with shutting down that portion of Phelps Street, the city will also close a portion of Commerce Street, between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue.

Both streets will be closed for up to six months. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Once the project is completed, a portion of Phelps Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic as part of the Streetscape project.