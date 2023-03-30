MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – If you are heading into Mercer County tonight on Interstate 80, you’ll need to know about rolling stops for a section of the interstate.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will experience rolling stops Thursday night to allow for the installation of a new electric line across the highway.

The work will be near mile marker 11. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The rolling stops are expected to begin at approximately 7 p.m. and all lanes will reopen as soon as the work is complete.