A portion of Shields Rd. will be closed until Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Shields Road will be closed for one week beginning Monday, Aug. 5.

The road will be closed between Glenwood Ave. and Market St. from Monday, Aug. 5 to Fri. Aug. 9 for catch basin repair.

The detour is Shields Rd. to Glenwood Ave. to State Route 224 to Midlothian Blvd.