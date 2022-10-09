YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. The event goes to support many non-profit organizations in the Mahoning Valley.
When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding.
Jack Cessna was a Youngstown runner and activist who wanted to put this together.
The event will have a race available that will fit any runner:
- 200 Meter Kid’s Fun Run starts at 9 a.m.
- 2 Mile Move Our Mission Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
- 10k starts at 10 a.m.
Day of registration is available.
The race runs through parts of Mill Creek Park. Some roads will be closed for the event duration. This includes:
- High Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- E. Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- W. Cohasset Drive
- Bears Den Drive
- West Drive
- W. Glacier Drive
- Price Road, entrance of Fellows Riverside Garden
Proceeds from the race will go toward non-profit groups, including the Rescue Mission, Warren Family Mission, Fairhaven School Special Olympics, Akron Children’s Hospital, Gleaners Food Pantry, the Beautitude House and the Cadence Care Network.