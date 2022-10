FINDLEY Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police were called after a tractor trailer rollover at the I-80 Westbound and I-79 South ramp early Friday morning.

PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers have not heard any information on injuries. There is also no word on road closures.

PSP is still investigating the cause of the accident.