LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the side of a roadway in Liberty Twp.

It happened Saturday morning along Interstate 80 westbound, between Belmont Avenue and Route 11.

Traffic continues moving in the area, around the crash.

WKBN Reporter Vince Coll was driving around the area, checking road conditions as the snow continued to fall Saturday morning. Some spots are snow-covered and slippery.

