EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A truck crash has traffic moving slowly in Mercer County Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 19 northbound near Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township around 6 a.m.

The tractor-trailer landed on its side and is blocking lanes.

It’s leaking the sediment water it was hauling, but officials say that’s not hazardous.

The driver was not hurt.

The lanes will be closed until the road is washed off.