Tractor trailer fire closes westbound lanes of I-80

NORTH JACKSON, OH (WKBN) – A tractor trailer caught fire on Interstate 80 Monday night in North Jackson.

The fire forced the closure of all westbound lanes on the roadway and backed up traffic for miles extending as far back as Austintown. It happened just west of Meander Reservoir.

Firefighters from Jackson Township worked to extinguish the flames early Tuesday morning. The semi was able to pull away but the trailer was a complete loss.

No other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has currently opened up one of the westbound lanes.