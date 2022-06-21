HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A tractor trailer caught fire on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 233 mile marker of I-80 around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities said that the driver was able to remove the trailer before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Authorities said that the vehicle was filled with cheese.

One lane of traffic is now open. Traffic is being redirected to exit 228 in Hubbard Township.

OSP, Hubbard Township Police, as well as Liberty Township and Brookfield Fire Departments are on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.