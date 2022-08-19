VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Fords, Olivers, and John Deers. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna.

The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County hosts it each year.

People from Ohio and Pennsylvania are showing off more than 130 tractors this weekend. Some date back to the 1930s.

Tractor pulls will happen each day, and there will also be a Chinese auction each afternoon.

Club president Lyle Bertram loves showing tractors as a hobby.

“I was a farmer. We had John Deere tractors and Farmalls and Olivers growing up on the farm, and so I just got into it and then found a club and then ran along with it,” he said.

There’s still time to check out the antique tractor show on Friday and this weekend. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event is at 1653 Ridge Road.