LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident shut down a lane of traffic on Route 344 in Columbiana County Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near the on-ramp to Route 11.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car was trying to go around a tractor when it was clipped by the tractor.

No one was hurt.

One lane of Route 344 was closed while crews cleaned up.

The driver of the car will be cited for improper lane change.