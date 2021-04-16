Tractor catches fire near railroad tracks in Columbiana

The cab and engine appear to be totaled from the incident

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to the 100 block of Duquesne Street for a tractor fire around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

When they got there, they found a backhoe parked near the Y & S railroad tracks on fire.

Responding officers decided the fire was too big to put out themselves so they called the fire department.

However, the fire started to grow quickly, but luckily the fire department got there quickly and extinguished it, according to a police report.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the firefighters believe it could have been electrical.

It appeared the cab and engine area of the backhoe were totaled.

The report also said that the backhoe belongs to Y & S Railroad and they were notified of the incident.