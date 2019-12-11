Toys filling Warren Family Mission ahead of drive this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is getting ready for its annual toy giveaway this weekend. Thanks to generous donations, the Mission’s cafeteria has been turned into a toy shop.

Four hundred families who registered for the event will get to pick out a few gifts.

Just last week, the organization was in need of toys. Dominic Mararri said the community really stepped up and delivered.

“When we put the need out there, those people truly stepped up. Our phones began ringing and toys began coming in, and as you see, the room is getting filled.”

But the Mission can always use more donations, especially gifts geared toward teenagers.

There’s still time to make a donation to help with the toy drive. You can stop by Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue with a toy or donate money online.