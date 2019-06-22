Toy show in Liberty hosts collectors from Ohio, W. Va., Pa.

Collectors from Ohio, Pennysylvania and West Virginia will showcase a wide variety of toys Saturday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Collectors from Ohio, Pennysylvania and West Virginia showcased a variety of toys Saturday.

There are over 150 vendors with collectibles from decades ago to present-day.

A co-creator for Toy-Hio says seeing people’s reactions is the best part.

“The reactions are really cool — just seeing someone, the look in their eye just like when they got it for Christmas back in the eighties or whatever the case may be.”

All toy vendors go through an application process to get their table.

Toys range in price from one dollar to ten thousand dollars.

The show is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Metroplex Expo Center on Motor Inn Drive in Liberty.

Admission is $3 for kids and $5 for adults.