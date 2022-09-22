BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Toy shopping for a fall birthday or even for Christmas just got a whole lot easier. The Toys R Us name is back.

It’s a store within a store at all Macy’s locations, including the Southern Park and Eastwood malls.

Toys R Us went out of business in 2018, but new owners have brought it back. You can find the big names like Play-Doh, Lego, and Disney. There are also stuffed animals and dolls.

It’s the place where a kid can dream, and it can also help parents make decisions.

“This is the place to find them. Where you can not only see the hot toys that are out there for the season but also experience them right here in the store,” said Jennifer Prietsch, Macy’s manager.

The Toys R Us section includes a hands-on demonstration table where kids can try out a toy. You can also take a picture with Geoffrey the giraffe, the Toys R Us mascot.