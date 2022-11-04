COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley.

Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.

All of the items will be gifted to children at Akron Children’s Hospital of Mahoning Valley the week before Christmas.

Some things they need are toys, crayons, pajamas, coloring supplies, and books.

A fundraiser is planned for Dec. 8 at Birdfish Brewery in Columbiana. Live bands will be performing and Jacob’s Heart is asking for a toy donation to attend the concert.

Eells says they want to impact as many kids as possible.

“To see the kids that are there smile and relate their visit to something good instead of something not so good, that makes us happy, and making kids happy is an amazing feeling,” she said.

More information about Jacob’s Heart can be found on Facebook and at @jacobsheart jacobsheart417@yahoo.com