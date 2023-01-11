POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening in Poland, James Scharville oversaw his last meeting as township administrator.

He wrapped up 51 years of working for Poland Township.

The 75-year-old started in 1974 as a policeman but was also the fiscal officer, a trustee and for the last 17 years, the Poland Township administrator.

“Poland’s just a wonderful place to live, raise your children, everything. So most of the credit goes to the citizens, goes really basically to the citizens of the community. They wanted it and they got it,” Scharville said.

Former Poland teacher, coach and principal Mark Covell will be the new township administrator.