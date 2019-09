CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local towing company operator is due in court Wednesday after leading Canfield officers on a chase early Thursday morning, police say.

Matthew Bugno is facing OVI and traffic charges.

Police say he was spotted driving on US-224 through the center of town around 5 a.m., leading officers on a chase at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour before he was stopped about 8 miles away in Berlin Township.

Bugno is now in the Mahoning County Jail.