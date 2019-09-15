Tow truck driver helps elderly man out of car on flooded Warren road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Niles man was saved by a tow truck worker on a flooded street in Warren Saturday evening.

Pine Avenue was flooded after heavy rainfall Friday night. According to officials, an elderly man attempted to drive through it but got stuck.

The tow truck driver said he saw a cane waving out of the window.

“I helped him out of the car and I held his hand until I got him to safety, and then I helped him in my truck and then I gave him a ride home,” said James Barns from Allen Towing.

Barns said the elderly gentleman was grateful and did not need taken to the hospital.