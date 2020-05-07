Tourism campaign launches in Trumbull County as travelers plan for virus restrictions

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau is hoping people get out this summer in the county and is counting on travelers to stay close.

A new social media campaign was announced Thursday that focuses on activities in the area.

Beth Kotwis Carmichael, executive director of Trumbull County Tourism, said lodging tax is expected to fall short as travelers are expected to not venture too far from home over the next six months.

“We realize that everyone is dealing with the pandemic in different ways with a range of different

emotions. We’ve chosen, through our marketing efforts, to give people optimism about the things they can do here, all while social distancing. Some of those activities you can do today, and some will be waiting for you in the future,” Kotwis Carmichael said.

The videos on the social media campaign were produced by tourism staff in an effort to save money. The first one highlights ways to get outdoors in the county while others will focus on local businesses and how they are facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Thursday marks National Tourism Day and National Tourism Week runs from May 2-9. This year’s theme for the event is “The Spirit of Travel.”

“Honestly, this pandemic really drives home the importance of having a healthy, strong hospitality and travel industry; Even here in Trumbull County, where we’re educating our neighbors on the effect our industry has here, locally,” Kotwis Carmichael said.

More information is available on the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau website and you can follow the agency on Facebook.