POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes.
The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:
- Consign & Design, 11 W. McKinley Way
- The Flower Loft, 101 S. Main St.
- Aebisher’s Jewelry, 68 S. Main St.
Tickets will also be available the day of the tour at the Village Town Hall, 308 S. Main St.; and the Little Red Schoolhouse, 4515 Center Rd., Lowellville from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A limited number of tickets have been printed.
Homes on the tour list include:
- Logan Place, 320 N. Main St.
- Hall-Truesdale House, 214 S. Main St.
- Woodruff House, 323 S. Main St.
- Robert L. Walker House, 4 Riverside Dr.
- Kirtland-Hine House, 441 S. Main St.
- Fitch Kirtland House, 7090 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd.
The Little Red School House at 4515 Center Road is also part of the tour.