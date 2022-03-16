SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A tour will take place Saturday afternoon for people to see firsthand what the future of downtown Sharon could look like.

It’s being hosted by Jim Landino’s company, JCL Development, which is buying up century-old buildings and renovating them.

The building at Vine Avenue and Pitt Street in downtown Sharon was built in 1903 as the post office and later became the Shontz & Myers Clothing Store. Today, it’s known as Harmony Place Two. It is remolded on the outside and waiting for a tenant inside.

“We have a local accounting firm that we know and love a lot. We’re kind of hoping they fall in love with the building. I know she has,” Landino said.

Landino owns the Harmony Building where, on the third story, the studs, floor and brick walls are all original. It’s not the only building he owns around downtown.

“So it’s probably in the 35 to 40 range, something like that. We try not to count,” Landino said.

Landino also owns the Chestnut Block, where Cycle Life is located, along with the former Wilson’s furniture building that houses Evolve Training. Then there’s the Applegate Center, the Armory and the Sunshine Building where Landino’s company, JCL Development, is located. On Saturday afternoon from 3-5 p.m., people can tour them all.

“We really want them to see what a thriving downtown Sharon can look like. To be frank, I think we tell the best story because it’s live, it’s real, we’re boots on the ground. The energy’s here,” Landino said.

Landino envisions a downtown Sharon like something out of the ’60s — walkable, liveable and something roaring with activity.

“I think the challenge has been what their belief structure is. They’ve seen Sharon as a town that’s blighted and falling apart and in need of love. It’s been getting all those things. So let’s turn it up at the next level, which, the chapter we’re now into is just being rebuilt,” Landino said.

The tour is being called the JCL Sharon Tour. It takes place this Saturday, March 19 from 3-5 p.m. They will meet in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot and go from there.