HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Howland firefighters made an unusual but very cute rescue Wednesday evening after ducks were found stuck in a storm drain.

Around 6:30 p.m., Howland firefighters were called to state Route 46 near the Toyota of Warren dealership for reports of ducks in a storm drain.

Upon arrival, the crew found that two ducklings had fallen through the grate. It was a tough case, as one firefighter even ended up in a tunnel to get to them.

According to a Facebook post from the Howland Professional Firefighters, the rescue was a success, and the two ducks were reunited with their family.