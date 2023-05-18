WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of “Warren Welcomes Foxconn” Day, several emergency vehicles will be available for everyone to get a closer look.

Trumbull Regional is hosting the Touch-A-Truck event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

A fire truck and a medical helicopter will be landing for the event. The helicopter is set to land at 1:30 p.m.

The event will include face painting, Riko’s BBQ truck will be on-site, and the Women’s Auxillary at Trumbull Regional will be selling ice cream. Proceeds will benefit their scholarship and health care support fund.

Foxconn Day begins at 10 a.m. at the Warren Amphitheatre with welcome activities hosted by the Trumbull County Tourism Board, and businesses will open throughout the city, inviting visitors inside for the special occasion.