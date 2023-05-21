AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a beautiful day for the Touch-a-Truck fundraiser Sunday.

Kids and their families got a chance to check out all different types of trucks and even hop inside.

This is all part of a fundraiser to benefit the Austintown Night out event happening later this summer.

Austintown Night Out promotes involvement in crime-prevention activities, police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

“It encourages the community to come out and meet the safety forces, and meet them in a fun, positive environment, and they can see who the people are where they would go to for help and not when they are afraid,” said Shawne Wilfong, the Austintown Night Out coordinator.

All different types of trucks were there including ambulances, school buses and tow trucks.