(WKBN) – At the halfway point of the year, total vehicle sales for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties combined are down slightly from this time last year. But, new vehicle sales were way up last month and were also up for the year.

In June, total sales (new and used combined) were up 3.7%. For the year, they were down 1.9%.

New vehicle sales were up big time in June — 20.5% from last year. For the year, they were up 5.5%.

Used vehicle sales are not so good. They were down 10.1% last month and 8.8% for the year.