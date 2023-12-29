YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot happened around Youngstown in 2023. Teachers fought for a contract, while others fought to save the deer. We bet on sports on our phones and said yes to smoking pot. We fought our way through downtown, mourned the loss of murdered teenagers and supported a community after a train derailed.

Now, we look back at the top local news stories of 2023, as chosen by those who work in the newsroom:

10.) Warren teenager killed in an arson

Chassidy Broadstone was killed in a fire which three people would later be charged with taking part in starting. Zackary Gurd is charged with capital murder, while Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo are also facing charges.

Prosecutors say Zarlingo, who has a child with the fiance of Broadstone’s mother, had been feuding with her child’s father and his fiance and the three went to the house on Nevada Avenue on Jan. 19 to “steal items” to anger him. Court documents say Gurd was seen on surveillance video carrying a gas can into the house, and investigators believe he set the fire.

Chassidy and her two sisters were home when the fire was set. Chassidy’s sisters were able to escape, but Chassidy was found dead in an upstairs bathroom.

Gurd took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty and has agreed to testify against his co-defendants. The trials of the remaining two are set for next year. Gurd will be sentenced then, too.

9.) Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel leaves YSU

Popular YSU President Jim Tressel said farewell to those at YSU earlier this year, stepping down from the position that he held since July 2014. Tressel was a head football coach at YSU and The Ohio State University before working in an administrative role at the University of Akron before returning to YSU.

During his time at YSU, he and his wife Ellen established the Ellen and Jim Tressel Student Work Opportunity Endowment Fund at YSU, an initiative to help expand student employment opportunities on campus. The university also reported hitting record fundraising levels during Tressel’s time there.

8.) Canadian smoke affects the area

Smoke from ongoing wildfires across Canada led to poor air quality across the U.S., including in the Valley, over the summer. The wildfires began after warmer-than-average temperatures and drought conditions. For months, the area dealt with air quality alerts and hazy skies as a result.

7.) Recreational marijuana legalized in the state of Ohio

In November, voters in Ohio approved the initiative to become the 24th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana. The law went into effect on Dec. 7, though it could be several months before a licensed dispensary opens as lawmakers work to hammer out the details of the new law.

Currently, adults 21 and older can legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate and grow up to six plants at home.

6.) Congressman Bill Johnson becomes president of YSU

The YSU Board of Trustees’ pick for the university’s next president was not without controversy. Critics of the decision opposed the hiring process, which they said was secretive, and others said a politician has no place leading a university. Others threatened to pull funding.

Trustees said Johnson was the best person for the job, saying that they involved others with the decision-making process, but they would not release the names of other applicants’ citing promises of privacy in the application process.

For his part, Johnson promised an all-inclusive campus regardless of political, religious or personal affiliations.

He will begin his term in March.

5.) Voters approve constitutional protections for abortion access

In November, voters also approved constitutional protections for abortion access and other reproductive rights. It went into effect Dec. 7 while related challenges worked their way through the courts, making its full impact unclear.

4.) People protest the killing of deer at Mill Creek Park, while park officials work to clear the herd

There was an effort to stop a controlled deer hunt in the Mill Creek MetroParks — an effort that failed.

Park directors said action was needed to control the deer population in the park as it was threatening vegetation around the park district and causing other issues.

A group of residents protested, however, even taking the issue to court, but a judge ruled against them.

3.) Ongoing roadwork in downtown Youngstown upsets local business owners

It was a year of construction in Youngstown as work on the SMART-2 project to redesign the downtown area got underway.

Business owners say they have been losing business and revenue, however, as the work dragged on throughout the year.

2.) Youngstown teachers go on strike

Youngstown City School teachers remained on strike for 25 days before reaching a deal in their contract earlier this year.

The two sides reached a deal for a one-year contract, 3% pay raise, and all Academic Distress language removed. The union made some concessions regarding seniority. The school board focused on 10 core class areas and a dozen discretionary classes, which can be targeted every year to make the best selection for instructors.

1.) Norfolk Southern train derails in East Palestine

The world was watching East Palestine as a Norfolk Southern train derailed, causing fire and plumes of black smoke. The train cars were carrying various chemicals, creating fear of an explosion, so crews decided to conduct a controlled release of the chemicals, causing an evacuation of several homes and businesses in the area.

In the weeks and months that followed, those in the area complained of chemical smells, smoke and feared health effects as a result of the incident. The clean-up effort stretched through the year, as crews with Norfolk Southern worked to make the spill site safe. But residents and businesses in the area say they’ve lost business or fear they’ll be unable to sell their homes. The full effects of the incident are still yet to be seen.

Watch the video above for other highlights of the year in review.