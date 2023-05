HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – As the school year winds down, several high school seniors were honored Friday.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center hosted its Scholarship and Recognition Breakfast at the Avalon County Club and Grant Resort in Howland.

Close to 50 students received awards ranging from $500 to $2,000, while a Niles senior received a $2,500 scholarship.

Close to $40,000 in awards were presented during the breakfast.