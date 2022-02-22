WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist will be taking the stage at Robins Theatre this fall.

Bill Engvall will be in Warren for his act titled ‘The Farewell Tour’ on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Engvall has a recurring role on the hit FOX sitcom “Last Man Standing” playing Reverend Paul. He was part of the “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films, which sold over 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred in several solo specials for Comedy Central.

Engvall’s first album, “Here’s Your Sign,” is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 consecutive weeks. In 1992, he won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office.