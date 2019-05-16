Top 60 parking ticket offenders combined owe city of Youngstown $150,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Clerk of Court Sarah Brown-Clark asked city council at a meeting Wednesday night to take drastic steps to collect back parking tickets from some of the worst offenders.

Currently, the city can only tow the vehicles of people who don’t pay parking tickets. Brown-Clark wants to also allow for tire boots and windshield barnacles to be used as a way to force people to pay their fines.

She’s focused on catching the city’s 60 worst offenders who together owe a total of $150,000.

“So I’m asking you to be on guard. The law director has agreed to draft some legislation which you should get within the next two to four weeks and if you like, I can come back and bring you additional information. This money goes into the general fund, and $150,000 is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

Brown-Clark said the total amount of outstanding parking tickets is over $1 million.

Council said it would consider her suggestions and the situation would likely be studied by the off-street parking committee.