Top 5 wanted fugitives in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals in Youngstown are asking for your help to find their top five most-wanted fugitives.

All of them are considered dangerous. If you see them, Marshals said you should not go up to them.

If you know where any of these people might be, contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

SUSPECT #1: John Michael Vath, Jr., 42

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 255 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Offense: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, aggravated menacing

SUSPECT #2: Edward Robinson, Jr., 24

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Offense: Aggravated robbery and abduction

SUSPECT #3: Amber Fleece, 24

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 161 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Offense: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin

SUSPECT #4: Marquise Ja’Juan Hornbuckle, 25

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Offense: Trafficking in drugs

SUSPECT #5: Herman Taylor, Jr., 50

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Offense: Federal parole violation