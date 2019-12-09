Top 5 wanted fugitives in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals in Youngstown are asking for your help to find their top five most-wanted fugitives.
All of them are considered dangerous. If you see them, Marshals said you should not go up to them.
If you know where any of these people might be, contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411.
Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.
SUSPECT #1: John Michael Vath, Jr., 42
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 255 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, aggravated menacing
SUSPECT #2: Edward Robinson, Jr., 24
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Aggravated robbery and abduction
SUSPECT #3: Amber Fleece, 24
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 161 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin
SUSPECT #4: Marquise Ja’Juan Hornbuckle, 25
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Trafficking in drugs
SUSPECT #5: Herman Taylor, Jr., 50
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Federal parole violation