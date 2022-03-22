YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A person who was on the Top 5 Fugitive list by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Task Force for her role in an insurance fraud case is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Heather Kellar, 49, formerly known as James Kellar, was arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Braceville after marshals received a tip, a spokesman said.

Kellar is charged with insurance fraud, arson and grand theft. She is expected to be arraigned next week in common pleas court.

Kellar is one of seven people who were indicted last June by a grand jury for a series of crimes in Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties from 2011-2017.

Kellar is accused of having her home on Carson Salt Springs Road in Lordstown set on fire twice in 2014, collecting a $282,000 settlement.

The investigation began after a home on Atkinson Avenue on the East Side was destroyed in 2016 in an arson.

The group is accused of defrauding insurance companies of over $1 million.