Too soon for Christmas? Valley radio station thinks we need the holiday spirit early this year

(WKBN) – Do you have the holiday spirit? Many people have started eating Halloween candy already and are seeing pumpkins.

But others, like Oldies 104, are looking ahead to Christmas.

Oldies 104 started playing Christmas music at 12:25 a.m. Friday and changed the name of the station to “Christmas 104.”

“We Need a Little Christmas” by Percy Faith was the first song in the lineup.

According to the station, if ever we could use a little Christmas, it is this year, and the sooner the better. Think of it as a way of speeding up the end of 2020.

Oldies 104 will play Christmas favorites through the end of the year.

It started playing Christmas music in October last year.

