Tons of candy ready for Egg-cellent drive thru Easter egg adventure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– With rainy weather all Sunday, Youngstown residents can stay dry in an Easter egg drive-thru adventure, one of many Easter-themed events happening across the Valley.

The ICU Blockwatch of Youngstown’s Egg-cellent drive thru adventure is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. today

Volunteers have been working on the Easter egg hunt event since December.

Friday, they bagged up over 50,000 pieces of candy for the drive thru Sunday afternoon.

This is the fifth time in six years they’ve been able to host an Easter Event.

Last year it was canceled because of the pandemic.

President of ICU Blockwatch Victoria Allen explained how everyone will begin the route at the Horizons Science Center, located at 3403 Southern Blvd.

“Everyone will get a bag of eggs and a bag of candy, based on how many people you have in your vehicle. In about 300 or so bags there will be a winning egg … with instructions on what to do if you receive a winning egg,” Allen said.

The eggs everyone gets will be empty; some will be marked with a specific color to “indicate where the individual goes for their prize,” and a number to correlate with what prize they get.

“We have four prize zones,” Allen said. “If you get a red winning egg, you’ll go to Conroy Party Shop at South Avenue and Hilton. If you get a green winning egg you’ll go to Southside Recycling at 98 East Florida. If you get a yellow winning egg, you’ll go to St. Dominic’s at 77 East Lucius. If you have a blue winning egg, you”ll go to Valley Christian School Pleasant Grove Campus.”

Each of the 2,000 bags they’ve prepared contains ten eggs total, with 340 eggs marked as prize-winners, all randomized.

Some of the 340 prizes kids can win include 37 new bicycles and handmade gift baskets.