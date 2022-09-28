YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The list of top-notch broadcasters who have come out of WKBN is long, and Wednesday night, one name on the list became a Hall of Famer.

The late Tom Holden was inducted as part of the second class of the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame.

His former executive producer Michele Ristich Gatts gave the introductory speech while Tom’s grandson, Kevin Holden, accepted the award on his family’s behalf.

Tom was the evening news anchor at WKBN for 31 years.

“Everywhere that I go in this Valley and somebody hears my last name, the first question I always get asked is, ‘Was Tom Holden your grandpa?’ It’s my favorite question to get asked because I love saying yes. I love hearing stories about him. Everything that people have to say about him, I just know that essentially he’s a legend in this Valley and I’m happy to have the last name with him,” Kevin said.

When talking with his former co-workers, they will tell you that Tom loved Youngstown and everything about it.