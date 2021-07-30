Tollbooth worker hit at Mahoning County gate

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A toll booth worker was hurt Thursday at the Ohio Turnpike gate in Jackson Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver, later identified as George Williams, of Mars, Pa., had trouble getting his EzPass to work at the gate and the toll worker told him to take a ticket. As Williams backed up to retrieve the ticket, he left his vehicle in reverse as he attempted to pull away and backed into the toll worker.

The toll worker was taken to Austintown Medical Center with minor injuries.

Williams was cited for improper backing.