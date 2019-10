The south side restaurant closed at the beginning of this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown restaurant, Tokyo House, on South Avenue will soon become a gas station.

The building will be torn down and a new one will go in its place.

In June 2018, a car fire damaged Tokyo House.

The stolen car caught fire outside of the restaurant, but the fire spread to the building.

The inside of the restaurant was not damaged.