Together Again: Kicking off the Canfield Fourth of July parade

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fourth of July celebrations aren’t over yet. Canfield is getting ready for its parade at 10 a.m today.

The Canfield parade is one of the biggest in the area and draws thousands of people each year.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of COVID-19. The theme this year, pretty fitting, is Together Again.

The parade will line up at the Canfield Fairgrounds and then head down S. Broad Street and around the Green.

That starts around 10 a.m., but prior to that there’s plenty going on, including a Fourth of July run.

“Today is a big day for Canfield,” said Mark Sabol, one of the parade starters. “We’ll start off with the children’s race, sponsored by Second Sole, at 8:15 and then the adult race will go off at 8:30. There are still openings if you want to come and run. It’s always a great time and a wonderful thing for the Canfield neighborhoods that people just love.”

Race registration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and the kids’ race will start at 8:15 a.m. in front of Farmers Bank.

Then at 8:30 a.m. the Firecracker 4 Mile Run starts for the grown-ups. There will be music at the gazebo performed by singer and Canfield native JD Eicher, and a car show.

“The gem of it all is the parade that kicks off at 10:10 a.m. We have 55 units, which is a little down, but we have some new units with us this year so we’re very excited to be here and be back again together,” Sabol said.

Sabol said the “chair rodeo” has already begun with residents setting up their lawn chairs alongside the parade route as early as noon yesterday.

Parade chair Claire Neff said vendors will be at the event selling “everything from kettle corn to organic soups.” There are snow cones that she says are always a huge hit during the hot day.

“We’re also launching a car show this year,” Neff said. “Any of the cars that were in the parade are going to park behind Farmers Bank for a car show after the parade. So if you don’t see enough of them as they’re driving by, you can go get a closer look.”

There will be fun opportunities for the whole family, including candy and treats handed out during the parade.