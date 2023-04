YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday is Robinson Shuba Day in Youngstown.

The designation came two years ago when a statue was dedicated at Wean Park to mark “A Handshake for the Century” — the first handshake between a Black and white player in professional baseball.

It happened back on April 18, 1946, when George Shuba of Youngstown extended his hand to Jackie Robinson after he hit a home run.

The next year, Robinson broke the color barrier in the MLB.