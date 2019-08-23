Tod family heirlooms on display at Youngstown’s Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tods are one of Youngstown’s most famous families. For years, the family name was associated with the city’s children’s hospital.

Thursday evening, the ribbon was cut on a new exhibit at the Arms Family Museum called “Tod Family Treasures: 19th Century Heirlooms.”

There’s a portrait of David Tod, Ohio’s civil war governor, who can also be seen in the famous picture of Abraham Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address.

There’s also an ornately carved walnut bed bought by the Tods in the 1870s that ended up in Minnesota and was returned to Youngstown.

A member of the Tod family was at Thursday’s event.

“We have a fairly big family and they were scattered amongst eight or 10 different relatives. These folks in Minnesota were not relatives but they knew about the history of the pieces so they contacted Bill Lawson and thought it would be a nice donation,” said David Tod.

The Tod family display will open to the public on Friday and remain up through next year.