TJ Maxx at Eastwood Mall moving to new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – TJ Maxx at the Eastwood Mall Complex will soon be moving to a new location in the Howland Commons plaza.

“This space became available and it was very attractive to TJX Companies,” said Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell.

The store will be moving into the spot that previously housed Grace Fellowship Church.

“They’ll be gaining some space, about 7,000 square feet and a lot more visibility because, obviously, it’s visible from Route 46 and they’ve been looking forward to making this move for some time,” Bell said.

The store currently occupies about 2,300 square feet in the Great East Plaza. This particular strip has seen a lot of changes recently, such as Big Lots taking over the old Toys R Us space and new additions like CosmoProf and Plato’s Closet.

“There’s been a lot of turnover down in the Great East Plaza, lots of new shops have come, but it’s mostly full right now.”

Bell said once TJ Maxx moves, he does not expect that space to be empty for long.

“The Market Place is active, it’s vigorous. Our people are very encouraged by the inquiries we’ve had and what they’re going to be doing as spaces become available.”