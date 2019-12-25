‘Tis the season for spreading joy, and germs: Tips for staying healthy through the holidays

What if by giving someone a hug, you're sharing more than just a warm embrace?

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Staying healthy can be challenging, especially during the holidays. With people traveling and going in and of stores, the chance people might get sick increases.

It’s the season for giving, but how do you stop your generosity when it comes to sharing sicknesses like the flu?

Flu activity across the United States continues to increase.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, right now, Ohio is showing minimal flu activity while many people to the south are seeing high flu activity.

“This is the time of year where friends and family get together, you know, people like to give people big hugs and handshakes and things,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla with the Family Practice Center of Salem.

Dr. Sevilla has a few tips to help you be germ-free during the holidays.

“First, definitely wash your hands. We always say that but definitely during this time of the year when there’s a lot of illness going around,” he said.

In addition to washing away the germs, Dr. Sevilla said getting plenty of sleep and staying hydrated are important too.

If you happen to come down with something…

“Sometimes you may have to stay home from that holiday party if you’re really sick because some of those germs and things can be very contagious,” he said.

Dr. Sevilla suggests seeing a doctor to figure out what you have and if it can be spread.

“Make sure that you don’t have that contagious illness like the flu or strep throat or pneumonia and get it taken care of,” he said.

Dr. Sevilla also said it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

“The flu is getting more and more prevalent and it’s going to be in Ohio more prevalent here soon,” he said.