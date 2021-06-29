Tips to keep your pets safe when fireworks are going off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fireworks have already started lighting up the skies for the Fourth of July. Backyard celebrations and big displays will be around for the next several days. It’s something that can be really scary for your pets.

“It is very important that when or if there are fireworks that you have a collar on your dog with ID tags. Dogs will panic if they have anxiety,” said Jane MacMurchy, a spokesperson for Animal Charity.

MacMurchy said anxiety can affect any dog, even it hasn’t happened before this year. She says it is important to stay with your furry friends if fireworks are going off in your neighborhood.

“My personal dogs have never had an issue with fireworks. This weekend there was a fireworks show, and they all panicked,” she said.

It’s important to understand your pet’s needs at this time. Each dog is different, so what might work for one may not work for the other. It’s important that they are calm and inside so they can’t run away.

“You can try different techniques. Some dogs like to be in a quiet space, in a quiet area feeling safe with their owners. For mine, we turned up the TV. We played some music. We were clapping our hands to drown out the sound of fireworks,” MacMurchy said.

If dogs are anxious and start to panic, they could run.

“Be with them, say with them and keep them ID’d in case they panic and run off or break through a door or a fence, then they can be tracked back to you,” MacMurchy said.