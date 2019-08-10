Tips to get kids off to healthy start this school year

A Salem doctor says there are things that you can do to make sure your kids get off to a healthy start

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem doctor says there are things that you can do to make sure your kids get off to a healthy start for the start of the school year.

Dr. Mike Sevilla said the first thing to do is schedule a doctor’s appointment. There are vaccine requirements for certain school-age children. Your doctor can fill you in on all of the requirements.

Sevilla said it’s also a good idea to start changing a child’s sleep schedule now.

“It takes adults about a week to get adjusted to time change, so for younger children, it’s even longer than that,” he said.

Sevilla adds that breakfast is important — whether kids eat at it at home or at school.

