CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The typical New Year’s resolutions usually fall under fitness and dieting.

Many people want to reach various health goals like lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, or shedding few pounds.

A local personal trainer suggests starting slow and doing what’s best for your daily schedule. She believes the fitness journey can look different for everyone.

“You have to find out what’s going on in your daily routine. Figure out what fits. Some people like the weight training, others like the classes,” said Andrea Leonard with Creekside Fitness and Health Center.

That’s why it’s important to find a place like Creekside that offers various classes, personal training sessions and different types of memberships.