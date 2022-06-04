YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s yard sale season and Saturday’s warm weather and clear skies made for the perfect conditions.

With the cost of everything rising because of inflation, people were out and about searching for good deals.

A woman running one at the corner of Market Street and Midlothian in Youngstown shared some of her secrets for success.

Danitra DeHart said her family has been holding one big yard sale a year for the last 6 years, bringing items over to her house.

Location and a big variety of stuff for sale is what helps Danitra bring people in.

“We make each, about maybe like $400-500 each,” she said. “Definitely worth it, we have baby things, people come — prom dresses.”

Yard sales have adapted with the times and gone digital. You can find listings on Facebook, Craigslist and other websites for yard sale advertisements. You can usually browse photos and scope out what they’re selling if you’re looking for something specific.