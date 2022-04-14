MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police talked about the important role drivers play in work zone safety.

They held a meeting at the welcome center along Interstate 80 in Mercer County for National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

Members had some important advice for people traveling through work zones. This includes obeying speed limits, staying alert, avoiding distractions like texting and driving and following signs and flaggers.

“You’ll see different projects pop up from time to time throughout the whole construction season. Then our maintenance crews are always out doing different types of repairs. So that work can be one road one day and another road another day. So that’s why it’s really important for people to be alert, watch for those orange signs that tell you that there’s road work ahead. Make sure you stay alert and are mindful of the fact that we are getting stuff done,” said Jill Harry with PennDOT.

Law enforcement says construction workers are too often put in dangerous situations because drivers fail to follow work zone speed limits and lane restrictions. They want to remind drivers to pay attention.

“Put down the cell phones, allow yourself some extra time if you know you have to travel through a work zone, just so you know you’re not distracted,” said PSP Trooper Josh Black.

There are a number of road construction projects planned for Mercer County including along I-80 and Route 19.