Tips for grilling safely this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the summer season approaches, the number of grill fires will increase, peaking in July, according to disaster remediation specialists from SERVPRO.

“Charcoal and gas grills, barbecues and the like are involved in an average of more than 5,000 structure fires each year and almost 5,000 additional outdoor fires,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC.

Beyond that, Isaacson adds, grilling accidents result in 19,700 trips to the hospital annually. Thermal burns account for 9,500 of those visits, and children under the age of five account for an average of 2,000, or 39%, of those burns.

Families can take steps to protect their home from damage and their family from injuries and still enjoy home-grilled, summer meals.

Before you grill SERVPRO suggests these tips for safe grilling:

Clean grill racks and grease trays. For gas grills, check the gas tank hose for leaks at the beginning of the season.

Choose a safe, firm, level spot for the grill away from coolers, running children and pets, and mingling guests. Grill outside, never in a garage or under the awning on a deck, the eaves of your home, or low-hanging branches.

Prepare the grill for cooking carefully. For charcoal grills, use a charcoal chimney with newspaper, a charcoal starter fluid, or an electric charcoal starter plugged into an outdoor-rated extension cord. For gas grills, open the lid before turning the grill on. If you smell gas after the grill is lit, do not try to move the grill. Get away from the grill and call the fire department.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the hot grill, both while you are cooking and after you serve the food. Grill surfaces can remain hot for an hour or more.

Use long-handled grill utensils in good condition; avoid loose, flowing clothing; and wear flame-retardant mitts to adjust vents to help prevent burns.

Keep the fire under control. Manage flareups by adjusting grill height, using grill controls, or spreading out the coal bed. Keep baking soda within reach to control grease fires. Watch for blowing embers and have a fire extinguisher, a garden hose, or a bucket of sand handy to extinguish spark-triggered fires. Never attempt to move a hot grill.

SERVPRO specializes in fire and water cleanup and restoration services and repair services.